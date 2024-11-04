Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Kirit Somaiya. File Pic

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Clean chit for Kirit Somaiya in INS Vikrant case; Mumbai's air quality deteriorates and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Nifty, Sensex continues to decline

The selling pressure returned to Indian markets after gains on the Muhurat trading day, as both indices opened lower on Monday. The Nifty 50 index opened with a marginal gain of 11 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 24,315.75 points, while the BSE Sensex index declined by 10 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 79,713 points. Both indices declined further in early trade.

INS Vikrant case: Clean chit for BJP leader Kirit Somaiya

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has filed a closure report, known as a C summary (indicating that the case is neither true nor false), regarding former BJP Member of Parliament Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya in connection with the Rs 57 crore INS Vikrant fraud case. Somaiya is alleged to have collected donations from the public for the preservation of the decommissioned aircraft carrier but failed to transfer the funds to the Maharashtra government or the governor. Read more.

Mumbai weather updates: Air quality deteriorates, city struggles to breathe

Mumbai continued to experience poor air quality across the city post-Diwali. Navy Nagar in Colaba, Kandivli West, Sewri, Malad West, Bandra Kurla Complex and Kherwadi-Bandra recorded the worst AQI levels during the festival. While the city’s overall AQI has slightly improved, many areas still face poor to very poor air quality. Read more.

IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Spun, sealed, delivered!

The highest possible break in a frame of snooker is 147. That requires the cueist to follow each of the 15 reds with a black, then pick off the six colours one by one, all in succession. It isn’t an impossible task, but it isn’t commonplace either, which is why in certain televised tournaments, the perfect break is rewarded with a prize of 147,000 pounds. Read more.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to kick off 'Love and War' shoot with historic world created at Mumbai's Film City

Months after teasing fans with news relating to his magnum opus, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is finally ready to kick off Love and War, his anticipated drama featuring a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. Read more.