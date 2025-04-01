Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Tiger Memon. File Pic

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Court orders handover of Tiger Memon’s properties to central government and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kathua attacks: Combing op underway after gunfire between hiding terrorists, security forces



Jammu: A seek and destroy operation to track down three terrorists, believed to be hiding in a forested area in Panjthirthi-Barota in Kathua following an encounter last night, resumed Tuesday with multiple agencies engaged in the effort, officials said.

32 yrs after Mumbai serial blasts, court orders release of Tiger Memon's properties to Centre



Mumbai: A special court here has ordered that 14 properties belonging to Tiger Memon, one of the alleged masterminds of the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, and his family be handed over to the central government. Mumbai: A special court here has ordered that 14 properties belonging to Tiger Memon, one of the alleged masterminds of the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, and his family be handed over to the central government. Read More

Markets slump on Trump tariff worries; Sensex tanks over 1,200 points



Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices slumped on Tuesday dragged by blue-chip stocks amid heightened uncertainty about US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs.

Abir Gulaal teaser: Fawad Khan flirts with Vaani Kapoor using Bollywood song, watch

Fawad Khan was last seen on Indian screens in 2016 in the Karan Johar film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. After that, a ban on Pakistani artists working in India, following political tensions, led to Fawad staying away from Bollywood. However, the actor will soon be seen in the upcoming film Abir Gulaal, opposite Indian actress Vaani Kapoor. The makers of the romantic comedy have now dropped its first teaser. Read more



IPL 2025: Piyush Chawla outlines "best part" of Hardik Pandya's captaincy against KKR

Former India spinner Piyush Chawla decoded Hadik Pandya's captaincy and traced down the best part of it during Mumbai Indians' dominant victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Chawla was speaking on Jio Hotstar. "I think the best part of his captaincy was his attacking approach. He read the conditions well and understood that there was something in the pitch for the seamers, so he used them effectively. One move I particularly liked was when Vignesh came in to bowl while Harshit Rana was batting towards the end," he said on JioHotstar.