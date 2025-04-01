Breaking News
BJP MLA claims Beed Sarpanch murder accused Walmik Karad was assaulted in jail
Ready reckoner rate increased by 4.39 per cent in Maharashtra
Malabar Hill walkway broken into nine days before its opening
BMC invites Expression of Interest to set up horse carousel at Cooperage Garden
Bombay HC grants interim bail to woman accused of forging her husband's will
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Mid Day Top News at this hour Court orders handover of Tiger Memons properties to central government and more

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Court orders handover of Tiger Memon’s properties to central government and more

Updated on: 01 April,2025 03:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Court orders handover of Tiger Memon’s properties to central government and more

Tiger Memon. File Pic

Listen to this article
Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Court orders handover of Tiger Memon’s properties to central government and more
x
00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.


Kathua attacks: Combing op underway after gunfire between hiding terrorists, security forces



Jammu: A seek and destroy operation to track down three terrorists, believed to be hiding in a forested area in Panjthirthi-Barota in Kathua following an encounter last night, resumed Tuesday with multiple agencies engaged in the effort, officials said.


 

32 yrs after Mumbai serial blasts, court orders release of Tiger Memon's properties to Centre


Mumbai: A special court here has ordered that 14 properties belonging to Tiger Memon, one of the alleged masterminds of the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, and his family be handed over to the central government. Read More
 

Markets slump on Trump tariff worries; Sensex tanks over 1,200 points


Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices slumped on Tuesday dragged by blue-chip stocks amid heightened uncertainty about US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs.
 

Abir Gulaal teaser: Fawad Khan flirts with Vaani Kapoor using Bollywood song, watch

 
Fawad Khan was last seen on Indian screens in 2016 in the Karan Johar film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. After that, a ban on Pakistani artists working in India, following political tensions, led to Fawad staying away from Bollywood. However, the actor will soon be seen in the upcoming film Abir Gulaal, opposite Indian actress Vaani Kapoor. The makers of the romantic comedy have now dropped its first teaser. Read more


 IPL 2025: Piyush Chawla outlines "best part" of Hardik Pandya's captaincy against KKR

 
Former India spinner Piyush Chawla decoded Hadik Pandya's captaincy and traced down the best part of it during Mumbai Indians' dominant victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Chawla was speaking on Jio Hotstar. "I think the best part of his captaincy was his attacking approach. He read the conditions well and understood that there was something in the pitch for the seamers, so he used them effectively. One move I particularly liked was when Vignesh came in to bowl while Harshit Rana was batting towards the end," he said on JioHotstar.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India news national news Entertainment News sports news mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK