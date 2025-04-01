Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today
Tiger Memon. File Pic
Kathua attacks: Combing op underway after gunfire between hiding terrorists, security forces
Jammu: A seek and destroy operation to track down three terrorists, believed to be hiding in a forested area in Panjthirthi-Barota in Kathua following an encounter last night, resumed Tuesday with multiple agencies engaged in the effort, officials said.
32 yrs after Mumbai serial blasts, court orders release of Tiger Memon's properties to Centre
Mumbai: A special court here has ordered that 14 properties belonging to Tiger Memon, one of the alleged masterminds of the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, and his family be handed over to the central government. Read More
Markets slump on Trump tariff worries; Sensex tanks over 1,200 points
Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices slumped on Tuesday dragged by blue-chip stocks amid heightened uncertainty about US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs.
Abir Gulaal teaser: Fawad Khan flirts with Vaani Kapoor using Bollywood song, watch
IPL 2025: Piyush Chawla outlines "best part" of Hardik Pandya's captaincy against KKR