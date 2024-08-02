Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Day 3 of rescue operations underway at Himachal Pradesh; Sensex, Nifty tumble in early trade and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

Sensex, Nifty tumble in early trade on weak global cues

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Friday as investors rushed to book profits after record-breaking rallies in the past few sessions as well as tracking cues from global sell-offs. Massive selling in bellwether stocks like Reliance and ICICI Bank also dragged the investors' sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 640.13 points to trade at 81,227.42 in the morning trade. The NSE Nifty declined 271.40 points to 24,739.50. Both the indices slumped up to 1 per cent during early deals. From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, and Tech Mahindra were the laggards. HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Nestle India and ITC were among the gainers.

Rescue operation underway to trace 45 missing people in cloud-burst triggered flash floods in Himachal Pradesh

Rescue operations continue for a third day on Friday as efforts are underway to trace over 45 people missing following flash floods triggered by cloudbursts in three districts of Himachal Pradesh, while 29 people stranded at the site of a power project in the state were brought to safety overnight, officials said. Cloudbursts in Nirmand, Sainj and Malana areas in Kullu, Padhar in Mandi and Rampur in Shimla districts on Wednesday had left five people dead and over 45 missing.

Mumbai: Sion bridge shut, ripples all over eastern suburbs

Confusion reigned supreme on day one of the Sion bridge’s closure as vehicles clogged up Dharavi, the Eastern Express Highway and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road. Motorists said the authorities should have put up maps highlighting alternative routes. Imtiyaz Sheikh, a Wadala resident who works as a generator mechanic in Dharavi, said he was not aware of the closing of the bridge. “Now I need to go to work via Sulochana Shetty Road, a longer route.” Read More

EXCLUSIVE|Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil stands up when it matters

India's first-ever Olympic bronze medal-winner in 50m rifle 3 positions Swapnil Kusale’s father Suresh told mid-day that he was very upset and in tears while watching the final on TV at their Kolhapur home when his son was in sixth place at one stage during the final in Paris. But, after having fallen back in the kneeling and prone rounds, he turned it all around in the final standing round. Read More

Rekha kisses Janhvi Kapoor's poster at Ulajh screening, emotional fans say 'she misses Sridevi'

On Thursday evening in Mumbai, Rekha attended the premiere of Janhvi Kapoor's new film, Ulajh, stepping in for the late superstar Sridevi. Janhvi invited Rekha to the screening, and her kind gesture on the red carpet is winning over fans. A video from the Ulajh screening shows Rekha touching and kissing a large poster of the film featuring Janhvi Kapoor, as if giving her blessings to the actress and her new film.