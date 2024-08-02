Kusale reduces his father—who sold his land and took a loan to fulfil son’s Olympic dream—to tears after slipping to sixth place, before storming back to win India’s first 50m rifle 3 positions bronze

Swapnil Kusale with his bronze medal in Paris (far right); Swapnil Kusale’s dad Suresh

India's first-ever Olympic bronze medal-winner in 50m rifle 3 positions Swapnil Kusale’s father Suresh told mid-day that he was very upset and in tears while watching the final on TV at their Kolhapur home when his son was in sixth place at one stage during the final in Paris. But, after having fallen back in the kneeling and prone rounds, he turned it all around in the final standing round.

“While watching the final on TV with my family, I got very disturbed and began crying when Swapnil slipped to No. 6 position at one stage. I’ve seen Swapnil’s hard work and commitment over the years and I was deeply hurt thinking that he will return empty handed from the Paris Olympics,” Suresh told mid-day on Thursday, moments after his son won India’s third bronze medal in shooting at the Paris Games.

India’s Swapnil Kusale waves to the crowd after the 50m rifle 3 positions final in Chateauroux, near Paris yesterday

Divine intervention

The worried father then sought divine intervention. “I immediately started praying to our God Vitthala [in Pandharpur]. My wife [Anita] and I undertake an annual walking pilgrimage to Pandharpur. I prayed hard and suddenly Swapnil’s performances started improving and he eventually won the bronze. I have a lot of faith in my God and in Swapnil’s ability. I’m proud of my son,” added Kusale Sr, who is a headmaster at Shri Vidya Mandir High School, Ghotawade, in Kolhapur district.

In June, while Swapnil was preparing for the Paris Games, Suresh had told mid-day that he had sold two plots of land and taken a loan of R25 lakh to support his son’s shooting career. He is relieved that those tough decisions have borne fruit. “That was a really tough time. I took several loans, but I always knew that the money I’m spending on Swapnil would never go to waste. And today, Swapnil has proved me right,” added Suresh.

Suresh Kusale

Request to government authorities

The happy dad however, made a small request to the authorities. “I urge the government to help budding and deserving players financially at a young age before they win medals for the country and become stars. I think that’s the time when players need maximum financial support. If the government considers this, many more talented sportspersons will be groomed into medal prospects,” said Suresh.

The father-son duo had a quick chat after the medal-winning feat. “Across the last few days, I avoided speaking to Swapnil because I didn’t want to disturb him. Even before the final, I avoided calling him. But today [Thursday] when he clinched the bronze medal, he made a video call to us and we were over the moon when he showed us his medal. Also, the fact that this is the first Olympic medal in 72 years for an athlete from Maharashtra [wrestler Kashabha Kadhav from Karad had won bronze at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics], makes us feel even more proud,” he signed off.