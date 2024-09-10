Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Pic/PTI

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Doctors' stir over RG Kar horror to continue despite SC direction; Sensex, Nifty climb in early trade and more

Sensex, Nifty climb in early trade on rally in global markets, foreign fund inflows

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Tuesday tracking a rally in global markets and fresh foreign fund inflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 241.68 points to 81,801.22 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up 78.4 points to 25,014.80.

Ganeshotsav 2024: Hitesh, Sohel, Oswald bring bappa home

Three friends from different faiths joined hands to welcome Ganpati Bappa to Dahisar Gaothan, where they reside, this year. The trio—Hitesh Patel, 30, Sohel Malik, 22, and Oswald Gonsalves, 32—took it upon themselves to set up the Morya Mitra Mandal in late July. They then sought the help of about 30 of their friends, who helped them raise donations from locals. Read more.

West Bengal: Junior doctors' stir over RG Kar horror to continue despite SC direction

Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal said they would continue their 'cease work’ to demand justice for the RG Kar hospital medic who was raped and murdered, despite Supreme Court directions to resume duties by 5 pm on Tuesday. Read more.

‘Not easy, but I tried to focus’

Newly-crowned US Open champion Jannik Sinner admitted on Sunday that the controversy over his two failed drugs tests “was and is still on my mind”. Italian Sinner, 23, defeated Taylor Fritz in straight sets to win his second Grand Slam title to add to his first in Australia in January. However, his path to victory was accompanied by questions over him twice testing positive for the banned substance clostebol in March. Read more.

'War 2' makers hire local Italian security ahead of romantic song shoot with Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani

Action has been the keyword ever since War 2 went on floors in October 2023. While Hrithik Roshan kicked off the shoot in March with an action-packed scene, Jr NTR joined the unit in April and the duo filmed a face-off sequence set in an aircraft (This flight’s ready to take off, April 12). Now, director Ayan Mukerji is shifting gears. mid-day has learnt that the unit will head to Italy, where they will shoot a romantic song featuring the leading man and Kiara Advani from September 18. Read more.