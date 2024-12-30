Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Dust storm in West Asia is making Mumbai air quality worse; markets decline in early trade and more

Mid-Day Top News at this hour, Mid-Day Top News, Mid-Day, Top News, News, Breaking news, Latest breaking news, Latest local news, National news, Latest national news, Online news, Today news, Today news headlines, News headlines, Latest online news, News of the day, Maharashtra News

Girgaon Chowpatty is shrouded in haze on December 29. Pic/Shadab Khan

Markets decline in early trade amid unabated foreign fund outflows, weak global trends

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Monday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and weak trends in the global markets. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 142.26 points to 78,556.81 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 48.35 points to 23,765.05.

Dust storm in West Asia is making Mumbai air quality worse

While Mumbai is already grappling with the effects of localised pollution and winter moisture, both of which are deteriorating air quality, dust travelling from West Asia appears to be adding to Mumbaikars’ woes. A dust storm originating in Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan is exacerbating the city’s already poor air quality, resulting in haze and low visibility. Experts note that a similar phenomenon occurred thrice in 2022, each time worsening the city’s air quality. Read more.

Check that medicine again: Probe reveals how fake companies are flooding market with ineffective tablets with no active pharmaceutical ingredient

Investigations into the multi-crore spurious drug racket—where fake medicines worth R185 crore were seized in Thane over last few months—have revealed a shocking fact: medicines supplied to government hospitals in Nagpur lacked Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), the key component that makes medicines effective. Without API, these drugs cannot cure patients. However, Food and Drug Authority (FDA) labs only screen for API and do not analyse other ingredients, FDA officials citied workload constraints as the reason behind it. Read more.

India let it slip!

Having fought their way back into the fourth Test in spectacular style, India made a clutch of schoolboy errors to allow Australia to grab the initiative at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Read more.

Mohanlal: I never stop feeding the excited kid in me

What inspires one of the country’s biggest superstars to direct a children’s movie? That is where we begin our conversation with Mohanlal, as his new drama, Barroz, hits theatres across the country. “Children are increasingly drawn to screens, be it to participate in games, watch videos, or scroll through social media content. [This consumption] comes at the cost of the outdoor activities that were once a staple part of people’s childhood. Children would climb trees, play in the fields, tell stories, and explore their creativity in ways that shaped their understanding of the world. Today, those moments of wonder and connection are becoming rare. So, I thought we should do something for children,” he says of his directorial debut that is being widely dubbed as a visual spectacle. Read more.