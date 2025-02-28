Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Here’s why Mumbai has been sizzling for last four days; Special cleaning for special South Mumbai spots and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

A woman covers her head to shield herself from the scorching heat at Marine Drive on Wednesday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Sensex, Nifty open in red for 7th consecutive day, down by more than 1 per cent, all sectoral indices see sharp decline

Indian stock markets remained under pressure on Thursday as both benchmark indices opened lower, extending their negative trend. The market decline was driven by continued foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows, muted earnings, and concerns over an economic slowdown. The Nifty 50 index opened at 22,433.40, falling 111.65 points (-0.5 per cent), while the BSE Sensex started at 74,201.77, down 410.66 points (-0.55 per cent).

Mumbai weather update: Here’s why the city has been sizzling for last four days

For four consecutive days, Mumbai has been reeling under intense heat, with temperatures soaring to 38.7°C on February 26—nearly six degrees above normal. The culprit? An anti-cyclone over Madhya Pradesh that has been pushing warm inland winds towards the west coast, delaying the sea breeze and keeping the city sweltering. Other coastal regions, including Ratnagiri, Dahanu, and Goa’s Panjim, have also recorded unusually high temperatures, making this early heatwave a cause for concern. Read more.

Special cleaning for special South Mumbai spots

The traffic islands in Fort and Colaba are set to receive special attention, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) calling for bids for their specialised cleaning. The initiative was undertaken due to the high footfall, VIP movement, and tourism in the area. Read more.

Can Afghanistan go back-to-back? Can they topple Australia after England?

Before the start of the Champions Trophy, Group A was considered the Group of Death. But midway through the tournament that mantle has been taken over by the other group. With hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh well below par, Group A became a tame affair, leaving Group B to provide all the thrills. Afghanistan have livened things up by knocking England out and keeping their door to the knockouts open. Read more.

Superboys of Malegaon director Reema Kagti: ‘Nasir and I are film-crazy people from small towns’

In a way, the trigger for Reema Kagti and Nasir Shaikh’s journeys was the same. The filmmaker-writer grew up in the tiny village of Borhapjan in Assam, and Shaikh in Malegaon, Maharashtra. But both believed that their true place was in the vibrant world of movies. That’s why Kagti’s latest directorial venture, Superboys of Malegaon—which chronicles the story of Shaikh, who made low-budget films with and for the people of his town, creating a filmmaking culture unique to Malegaon—feels personal to her. Read more.