Mid-Day Top News at this hour: HMPV virus has always been in the air; Markets decline in early trade on foreign fund outflows and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Markets decline in early trade on foreign fund outflows, caution ahead of earnings season

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in initial trade on Wednesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and weak global market trends. Investors also turned cautious ahead of the earnings season, with TCS scheduled to announce its quarterly results on Thursday. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 236.42 points to 77,962.69 in early trade. The NSE Nifty declined 62.45 points to 23,645.45.

Sanpada firing: More than 100 public CCTV cameras failed to capture shooter's image

The police have revealed that the suspects involved in the recent shooting of Rajaram Thoke, a garbage contractor, at Sanpada in Navi Mumbai zoomed past 100 to 150 CCTV cameras during their escape. However, due to poor maintenance of the devices, the authorities haven’t been able to obtain clear footage of the motorcycle or its riders, hampering the investigation. Read more.

Breathe Easy! HMPV virus has always been in the air

The Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a self-limiting isolated virus, which is always in the atmosphere,” say paediatricians. Ideally, they (paediatricians) provide symptomatic treatment for seasonal flu with fever, cold and cough, which is caused by self-limiting viruses, that last for a mere four days, and in case of secondary bacterial infection, they provide antibiotics. Read more.

‘Tactically, we were found wanting’

The script went horribly wrong for the Gautam Gambhir-coached Indian team as they lost 1-3 in the recently-concluded Test series against Australia. It has led to widespread resentment especially since the Ravi Shastri-coached side had set the tone with successive Test series wins in Australia during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 tours. Read more.

‘Suniel Shetty learned horse-riding and weaponry’ to play a 14th-century ruler in Kesari Veer

Kanu Chauhan is excited to be the first director-producer to bring the tale of a Gujarati warrior, who fought to save the Somnath Temple from intruders in the 14th century, to the big screen. “The film is based on a real-life story that happened back then in Gujarat. It’s a story that’s close to my heart, and one that the team researched on for a couple of years before it went into production,” he says of Kesari Veer, which tells the stories of the unsung warriors who sacrificed their lives to protect the Somnath Temple from Mughal invaders. Read more.