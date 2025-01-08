Doctors say the self-limiting virus infection can be treated for symptoms, urging parents to not panic

HMPV is only impacting infants who are nine months and older. Representation pic/iSTOCK

The Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a self-limiting isolated virus, which is always in the atmosphere,” say paediatricians. Ideally, they (paediatricians) provide symptomatic treatment for seasonal flu with fever, cold and cough, which is caused by self-limiting viruses, that last for a mere four days, and in case of secondary bacterial infection, they provide antibiotics.

Dr Fazal Nabi, director of paediatrics, Jaslok Hospital and Dr Santosh Kadam, president, IMA, Maharashtra

While there’s been a rise in pediatric clinic visits recently, most cases don’t require hospitalisation. These are self-limiting viruses. Parents should avoid panic and seek medical help only if symptoms worsen or persist beyond two to three days.” said Dr Fazal Nabi, Director of Pediatrics at Jaslok Hospital.

Virus not new

“When infection persists, the Respiratory BioFire test is advised. This is a multiplex polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that identifies nucleic acids from 23 different bacteria and viruses that commonly cause upper and lower respiratory tract infections. It is an expensive test and would vary anywhere between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per test,” said Dr Nabi.



Avoid rushing to the clinic the moment your child shows seasonal flu, say doctors. Representation pic/iSTOCK

Viral vs bacterial infections

“In cases of cold, symptoms include watery nasal discharge, sore throat, body aches, and fever, following this pattern: day one (severe), day two (moderate), day three (mild), and day four (near normal). However, secondary bacterial infections may worsen symptoms from day three onwards, causing yellow-green nasal discharge, similarly coloured phlegm, and throat redness. Conditions like influenza or swine flu can escalate to bronchitis, ear infections, and pneumonia, requiring antibiotics, hospitalisation, and viral panel/BioFire tests to identify and treat the infection,” said Dr Nabi.

Natural immunity in newborn

HMPV does not impact or affect any newborn baby (day 1 to breastfeeding age eight months). It only impacts infants who are nine months and older and are vulnerable. When asked to explain, Dr Nabi said, “A newborn receives protective immunity from their mother at birth, lasting three months. With proper lactation and care, this immunity extends naturally, offering further protection until the infant reaches nine months of age.”

“However, from the ninth month, infants naturally encounter infections, building immunity through exposure. This process strengthens their defence until school age. However, poor nutrition, overprotection, excessive medication, and frequent visits to clinics or hospitals can hinder immune development, preventing natural adaptation to infections. A balanced diet and limited interference are crucial,” said Dr Nabi.

Mildly symptomatic carriers

When asked how a newborn may get infected with HMPV without having any travel history, Dr B Srikanth, a consulting paediatrician attached to Apollo Hospital, CBD Belapur, said, “Like other respiratory infections, many carriers of the virus may be mildly symptomatic, and infection can spread through droplets. These infected but mildly symptomatic siblings or elders in the family can be the carriers and transmit the virus to the newborn.”

“Avoid rushing to the clinic or hospital the moment your child shows seasonal flu symptoms. Do not presume it to be HMPV, just observe at home for two to three days by providing basic line of treatment and home remedies, and this would prevent the child from getting any secondary infections. Though the state and civic health officials have not listed out any advisory, wearing a mask, proper hand washing with soap and water, and avoiding crowded areas will be advisable,” said Dr Srikanth.

Parents need not worry: IMA

“Almost all the infants, who tested positive for HMPV have been discharged from the hospitals, and this itself shows that the cases of HMPV so far have not caused any severe illness. We are seeing non-mutated HMPV virus in India, unlike China, where the virus might have mutated,” said Dr Santosh Kadam, a paediatrician and president of, Indian Medical Association, Maharashtra.

“We have not seen any surge in the respiratory infection cases during winter, as per data available between December and January’s first week, and hence parents need not panic and become anxious about HMPV. If the number increases in the coming days, we are supposed to adhere to universal precautions, viz wearing masks, not touching your face, washing hands with soap and water etc,” Dr Kadam added.

Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000

