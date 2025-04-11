Railways running extra services to mitigate commuter inconvenience; blocks in connection with reordering of bridge between Mahim and Bandra stations

A Mumbai local train. File pic

About 334 local train services will remain cancelled, while several short-terminated and express trains will also remain restricted amid major work block at Bandra over the weekend.

According to railway officials, work on replacing the railway’s last remaining bridge on a screw pile foundation at Bandra has entered a crucial phase as the rebuilding of the south abutment of bridge no. 20 between Mahim and Bandra stations has begun.

Western Railway said that it will operate a major block on the nights of April 11, 12, and 13, due to which several train services would be affected. Officials said that the block will remain effective from 11pm to 8.30am. All services will be normalised by April 14 (Monday) morning.

An official statement said the WR will undertake a major block of 9.30 hours on the night of April 11 (Friday night) and April 12 (Saturday night) in connection with the reordering of bridge no. 20 between Mahim and Bandra stations.

On April 11, the block will come into effect from 11pm to 8.30am on Up and Down slow lines and from 12.30am to 6.30am on the Down fast line. On April 12, the block will be undertaken from 11.30pm to 9am on UP and Down slow and Down fast lines and from 11.30pm to 8am on the UP fast line.

WR’s chief public relations officer, Vineet Abhishek, told mid-day, “The total cancellations are 132+202 (Up and Down lines), which is 334…but also remember that we are running some 110 extra services. Hence, the effective reduction in services would be only around 200.”