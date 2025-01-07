HMPV is one of the many respiratory viruses that can cause infections in people of all ages, particularly during the winter and early spring months

Visitors wear masks during an exhibition in Hyderabad, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Amid detection of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in parts of the country, the Pune district administration in Maharashtra on Tuesday said necessary arrangements were being made to tackle the infection. However, it also assured citizens that there was nothing to be concerned about, news agency PTI reported.

HMPV is one of the many respiratory viruses that can cause infections in people of all ages, particularly during the winter and early spring months. The infection is usually mild and self-limiting, and most patients recover on their own.

India reported its first HMPV cases on Monday after five children tested positive in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat. On Tuesday, two suspected cases of the virus were reported from Maharashtra's Nagpur.

Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi said, "We are going to hold meetings with medical and revenue officials. Necessary arrangements and SOPs received from the government will be put in place. However, I would like to tell everyone that there is nothing to be alarmed about."

The district administration has taken necessary precautions in terms of medical preparedness. So if any case is reported, the patient can be treated as early as possible, he said.

Asked about the health facilities in government hospitals in the district, the collector said that after the Covid-19 pandemic, the medical facilities in the district are already in place, be it from primary to tertiary health care.

"We have become very robust in terms of health infrastructure. We are very well-prepared," he said.

HMPV outbreak: States asked to ramp up surveillance for respiratory diseases

The Centre has advised states to step up surveillance for respiratory illnesses and spread awareness about the prevention of transmission of HMPV.

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on Monday chaired a virtual meeting with states and Union Territories to take stock of respiratory illnesses and HMPV cases in the country and public health measures for their management, a health ministry statement said.

The meeting was held amid reports of a surge in HMPV cases in China and on a day when India reported five cases, PTI reported.

During the meeting, it was reiterated that the data from Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) of the health ministry does not indicate any unusual rise in influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illnesses (SARI) cases anywhere in the country, the statement said.

Srivastava emphasised that there is no cause for concern for the public as HMPV has been present globally since 2001, the statement said.

She advised states to strengthen and review the ILI/SARI surveillance.

