Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

The police take Saif Ali Khan’s alleged attacker, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra for a check-up before producing him in court on Sunday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: How CCTVs, GPay, and cell data led police to Saif Ali Khan's attacker; dust-mitigation measures imposed in Aarey and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Markets rally in early trade on firm global trends, surge in Kotak Mahindra Bank

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Monday, in-line with firm global market trends and a sharp jump in Kotak Mahindra Bank shares. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 398.21 points to 77,017.54 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up 105.15 points to 23,308.35.

Saif Ali Khan attack case: How CCTVs, GPay, and cell data led police to the attacker

A facial recognition security camera at Bandra railway station is responsible for the first breakthrough in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, as the alleged robber, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, was captured by the device on January 9. Subsequently, he was seen in the DN Nagar area of Andheri, where a biker was captured on another CCTV camera dropping him off. To track down the accused, the Mumbai police reviewed footage from the start of the new year to January 18. Read more.

Mid-Day Impact: Dust-mitigation measures imposed in Aarey

After mid-day highlighted how residents and motorists were being inconvenienced due to dust kicked by ongoing road construction work at Aarey Milk Colony, the authorities took some steps including sprinkling water on the road and covering construction material with tarpaulin. Read more.

Enter, Eritrea!

The josh was high, but unfortunately so was the temperature on Sunday, January 19, as a top-class men’s and women’s field had it tough because of the heat and humidity at the Tata Mumbai Marathon. Read more.

Paatal Lok 2 creator Sudip Sharma: ‘Filmmakers and TikTokers are the same today’

When is the next season coming out? Creator Sudip Sharma often heard this question after the raging success of Paatal Lok in 2020. He admits it left him a tad frustrated. “Filmmaking is a long, tedious process. While we were editing the first season, we started working on the second. But it took a while to put everything in place,” he starts. It may have been a long wait of nearly five years, but it has been worth it. The second season of the Jaideep Ahlawat and Ishwak Singh-led crime thriller has opened to glowing reviews. Read more.