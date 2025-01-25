Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

YSRCP leader Vijaysai Reddy resigns as Rajya Sabha MP

YSRCP leader V Vijaysai Reddy on Saturday resigned as a member of the Rajya Sabha citing personal reasons. He met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and submitted his resignation.

Maharashtra govt forms SIT to probe 'delayed' birth, death certificates to check illegal immigration

The Maharashtra government has set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the issuance of birth and death certificates on "delayed" applications in an attempt to check the rise in Bangladeshi immigrants, an official said on Saturday.

Electric, Flex-Fuel, and CNG vehicles dominate Indian automotive launches: Report

The Indian automobile industry is witnessing a remarkable transformation, with electric vehicles (EVs), flex-fuel models, and CNG-powered vehicles taking center stage in recent launches. A report by Phillip Capital highlights that these alternative fuel vehicles are rapidly reshaping both passenger and two-wheeler segments, signaling a major shift in consumer and industry preferences.

Kapil Sharma announces Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 days after receiving death threats from Pakistan

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma announced the much-awaited sequel to the hit comedy Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. The film has officially gone on floors in Mumbai. Starring Kapil in the lead role, the film promises to deliver another dose of laughter and chaos. It is directed by Anukalp Goswami and produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production. Read More

PV Sindhu to sign 4-year-deal with leading sports equipment brand worth Rs 4 cr per year: Sources

India's double Olympic medalist shuttler PV Sindhu will sign a four-year deal with a leading sports equipment brand for four years, worth Rs 4 crore per year, according to sources. The sources also mentioned that Sindhu is currently in talks with two leading global brands of technical equipment, which have offered her Rs 4 crore per year for four years. Her existing endorsement deal with Li-Ning, as an ambassador, has come to an end. Read More