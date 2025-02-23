Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Women achievers to take over PM Modi's social media accounts to mark Women's Day



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he will hand over his various social media accounts to women achievers in different fields to mark the International Women's Day on March 8

Maharashtra state transport buses to Karnataka suspended after attack on bus, driver



Mumbai/Belagavi: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has ordered the suspension of the state transport buses to Karnataka after an MSRTC bus and its driver were attacked in the neighbouring state.

Adani Group pays Rs 58,104 cr tax in FY24

Ports-to-power conglomerate Adani Group on Sunday said group companies paid Rs 58,104 crore in taxes in 2023-24, up from Rs 46,610 crore in the previous financial year. The taxes paid include direct contributions like global taxes, duties and other charges borne by Adani portfolio of companies, indirect taxes contributions and duties collected and paid on behalf of other stakeholders, and other levies such as social security contributed for the benefit of the employees.

IND vs PAK: Mohammed Rizwan wins toss and opts to bat first

In the Champions Trophy 2025 match against India, Pakistan captain Mohammed Rizwan won the toss and elected to bat first. Read More

Singer Guru Randhawa suffers serious injuries while performing a stunt

Punjabi singer and actor Guru Randhawa suffered serious injuries while performing a stunt for his upcoming film, Shaunki Sardar, which led to hospitalisation. The High Rated Gabru hitmaker took to his Instagram account on Sunday and shared a health update with his fans by posting a picture of himself lying in a hospital bed, wearing a cervical collar.