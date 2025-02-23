In the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has decided to play the same team. Pakistan has made one change, where Fakhar Zaman will make way for Imam-Ul-Haq

Mohammed Rizwan (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: Mohammed Rizwan wins toss and opts to bat first x 00:00

In the Champions Trophy 2025 match against India, Pakistan captain Mohammed Rizwan won the toss and elected to bat first.

ADVERTISEMENT

The "Men in Blue" are entering the clash with a victory in their Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh. Pakistan, on the other hand, suffered a defeat in their opener against New Zealand.

In the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has decided to play the same team. Pakistan has made one change, where Fakhar Zaman will make way for Imam-Ul-Haq.

Both teams have so far clashed against each other in 135 ODI matches, out of which, India has won 57 games and Pakistan has registered 73 victories. Five matches between teams ended in no result.

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: Where to watch, match venue, head-to-head records, full squads

Team India will continue to miss the services of their premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah. It will be interesting to see if Pakistan tastes success in taking advantage of Bumrah's absence in the match.

The Mohammed Rizwan-led Pakistan will also heavily rely on Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf to keep Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in control. In India's previous match, Shubman Gill led the batting from the front.

Mohammed Shami also shone with the ball as the pacer claimed five wickets on his return to the ICC events.

It is a must-win game for Pakistan as they lost their opener against the "Black Caps." Team India will look to continue their winning momentum with their last group stage match scheduled to be played against New Zealand.

Team India will play all their Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai following the hybrid model.

When India vice-captain Shubman Gill was asked at the pre-match media interaction on Saturday about Pakistan being not such a strong side in ODIs, he said: “Though Pakistan have lost a few games recently, we are by no means going to take them as a lesser side. They have a long history in cricket and over the years have proved they are a good side. Thus, we will approach tomorrow’s match just like we do for any other game.”

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: Squads



India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel. KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.

Pakistan: Imam-Ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Sau Shakeel, Mohammed Rizwan (C), Tayyab Tahir, Salman Agha, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

