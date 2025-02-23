Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: Where to watch, match venue, head-to-head records, full squads

Team India will enter the clash by registering a stunning victory in their Champions Trophy 2025 opening match against Bangladesh. On the other hand, Pakistan suffered a defeat in the match against New Zealand

Mohammed Rizwan, Rohit Sharma (Pic: X/@ICC)

In the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, the tournament is set to witness the biggest clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

The Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Stadium at 2.30 PM.

The Indian dugout will be eager to see Virat Kohli yet again unleash his magic with the willow against Pakistan. Whereas, the "Green Shirts" will heavily rely on their pacers to strike early wickets in the match against India.

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: Head-to-head records

Both teams have so far clashed against each other in 135 ODI matches, out of which, India has won 57 games and Pakistan has registered 73 victories. Five matches between teams ended in no result.

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: Where to watch

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match will be telecasted on Sports 18. The match will also be available on the JioHotstar app.

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: Full squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.