Breaking News
Bus services from Maharashtra to Karnataka suspended after attack on MSRTC driver
BMC begins removing mastic layer from Coastal Road
People gave clear verdict on genuine Shiv Sena, NCP: Amit Shah
Bhiwandi police books six for gangrape of woman in Thane district
Body of newborn baby found in riverbed in Palghar; probe launched
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Champions Trophy 2025 IND vs PAK Where to watch match venue head to head records full squads

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: Where to watch, match venue, head-to-head records, full squads

Updated on: 23 February,2025 02:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Team India will enter the clash by registering a stunning victory in their Champions Trophy 2025 opening match against Bangladesh. On the other hand, Pakistan suffered a defeat in the match against New Zealand

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: Where to watch, match venue, head-to-head records, full squads

Mohammed Rizwan, Rohit Sharma (Pic: X/@ICC)

Listen to this article
Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: Where to watch, match venue, head-to-head records, full squads
x
00:00

In the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, the tournament is set to witness the biggest clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. 


The Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Stadium at 2.30 PM.


Team India will enter the clash by registering a stunning victory in their Champions Trophy 2025 opening match against Bangladesh. On the other hand, Pakistan suffered a defeat in the match against New Zealand.


The Indian dugout will be eager to see Virat Kohli yet again unleash his magic with the willow against Pakistan. Whereas, the "Green Shirts" will heavily rely on their pacers to strike early wickets in the match against India.

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: Is India vs Pakistan the most hyped rivalry in cricket?

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: Head-to-head records

Both teams have so far clashed against each other in 135 ODI matches, out of which, India has won 57 games and Pakistan has registered 73 victories. Five matches between teams ended in no result.

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: Where to watch

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match will be telecasted on Sports 18. The match will also be available on the JioHotstar app. 

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: Full squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Champions Trophy 2025 India vs Pakistan india Team India pakistan sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK