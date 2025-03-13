Breaking News
Four held for brutally attacking teenager over love affair in Dharashiv
Gadchiroli Police launches ‘Cyber Doot’ mobile van for awareness on cyber crime
Massive security cover in Mumbai for Holi: 10,000+ cops, special teams on duty
Holi 2025: BMC appeals for eco-friendly and safe festivities
Man steals idol, silver crown from temple in Palghar, held
Mid-Day Top News at this hour: MPSC exams to be conducted in Marathi, says CM Fadnavis and more

Updated on: 13 March,2025 02:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in Vidarbha on 13th and 14th March, with temperatures expected to exceed 40 degrees in several cities.

Whitewashing of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal: ASI team conducts assessment


Sambhal: An Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team on Thursday carried out measurements and assessments ahead of the planned whitewashing and renovation work of the Shahi Jama Masjid, officials said.


MPSC exams to be conducted in Marathi: CM Fadnavis


All competitive examinations conducted through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will be held in Marathi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said.

Indian Stock market opens flat; global factors still impacting the indices: Experts

The Indian stock market opened on an uncertain note on Thursday, with the Sensex rising by 70.75 points to open at 74,100.51, while the Nifty slipped by 2.00 points, starting at 22,468.50. Market sentiment remained mixed as investors reacted to global and domestic economic cues.

Ranbir Kapoor shares Brahmastra 2 pre-production to begin soon: 'There will be announcements coming'

Three years have passed since Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and with no update from the makers on the sequel in sight, the audience had almost believed that the franchise was a thing of the past. But Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is here to let everyone know that the Brahmastra is far from forgotten. Celebrating actor-wife Alia Bhatt's birthday with the media, Kapoor on Thursday shared that the work on Brahmastra 2 will finally begin later this year. Read More

WPL 2025: Smriti Mandhana reveals the reason why MI vs RCB rivalry is special

After addressing the media post-match on Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Smriti Mandhana was making her way to the players’ change room beside the Cooch Behar Room of the Brabourne Stadium premises when she stopped to acknowledge a girl in an RCB jersey. Read More 

