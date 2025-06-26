Breaking News
Mid-Day Top News at this hour: MSRDC fixes Samruddhi Mahamarg after mid-day's report; Man makes emotional appeal to Maharashtra CM over son's illness and more

Updated on: 26 June,2025 10:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

The repaired stretch on the Samruddhi Highway after mid-day’s report

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: MSRDC fixes Samruddhi Mahamarg after mid-day's report; Man makes emotional appeal to Maharashtra CM over son’s illness and more
Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Markets rally in early trade amid optimism over Iran-Israel ceasefire


Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Thursday, taking their winning momentum to the third day running, amid optimism following a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 163.27 points to 82,918.78 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up 64.35 points to 25,309.10. Later, the BSE benchmark traded 415.98 points higher at 83,171.49, and the Nifty quoted 115.50 points up at 25,359.45.


MSRDC fixes Samruddhi Mahamarg after mid-day's report, vows regular checks

Taking serious note of mid-day’s article highlighting potholes on the newly inaugurated stretch of the Samruddhi Mahamarg between Igatpuri and Amane, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has carried out repairs on the affected patch. Read more.

‘Allow my child and me to die’: Man makes emotional appeal to Maharashtra CM Fadnavis over 15-year-old son’s illness

"If the government cannot help us save our children, at least give us the right to end our pain through euthanasia.” This desperate message, addressed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was written a week ago by Mahadu Belkar, the father of 15-year-old Tanesh Belkar, one of the 67 children across the state suffering from subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), a rare progressive neurological disorder. Read more.

Ind vs Eng 1st Test | 'If you are dropping catches, don’t expect to win a match': Dilip Vengsarkar

Despite five centuries from Rishabh Pant (134 and 118), Shubman Gill (147), KL Rahul (137) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), Team India lost the opening Test to England by five wickets at Leeds on Tuesday. The visitors paid a heavy price for their poor fielding, particularly, their inability to hold on to catches. Read more.

Dadasaheb Phalke’s grandson Chandrashekhar: 'Many producers felt Phalke’s story didn’t have masala’

Isn’t the story of how Dadasaheb Phalke made India’s first feature film worth chronicling on the big screen? Most would say yes in a heartbeat. As did superstar Aamir Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who are teaming up for a biopic on Phalke, considered the Father of Indian cinema. It has quickly become one of the most talked about projects, but Phalke’s grandson Chandrashekhar Srikrishna Pusalkar reveals that initially, there were no takers for the story. Read more.

