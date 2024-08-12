Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

File pic

Stock markets open with marginal dip; Sensex at 79,296.67, Nifty 50 index drops by 0.19 per cent

Indian markets opened with a marginal dip on Monday, with both indices registering a decline during the opening trade. The Nifty 50 index opened at 24,320.05 with a decline of 47.45 points or 0.19 per cent, while the BSE Sensex opened at 79,296.67, down 409.24 points or 0.69 per cent. In the broad market indices on the National Stock Exchange, all indices including Nifty Next 50, Nifty 100, and Nifty 200 registered a marginal dip on opening. The volatility index of NSE, India VIX, surged during the opening session.

Mumbai church, stalls caught in row over 10-fold increase in Mount Mary Fair rent

A controversy has erupted over the issue of increasing the rent paid by those operating stalls outside the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount during the Bandra fair. Stall owners on Sunday morning protested against a proposal to hike the rent tenfold this year. The church, however, clarified that this is a way to recover the costs of improving infrastructure. Read more

Bihar: At least seven dead, 16 injured in stampede at Baba Siddhanath Temple

At least seven people died and 16 others got injured in a stampede at Baba Siddhanath Temple in Makhdumpur, Jehanabad district, in the early hours of Monday, reported news agency ANI. Confirming the incident, Jehanabad DM Alankrita Pandey told ANI, "At least seven people died and nine were injured in a stampede at Baba Siddhanath Temple in Makhdumpur, Jehanabad district. We are monitoring everything and now the situation is under control." Speaking to ANI, Divakar Kumar Vishwakarma, SHO Jehanabad said, "DM and SP visited the spot and they are taking stock of the situation...A total of seven people have died...We are meeting and inquiring about the family members (of the people dead and injured)...We are trying to identify the people (who have died), after this we will send the bodies for post-mortem..." Read more

Paris Olympics 2024: India's highs, lows and poor fours!

India’s Paris Olympics campaign concluded as Reetika Hooda fell short in the wrestling quarter-finals, and golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar finished out of medal contention. A total of 117 athletes participated across 16 disciplines, winning six medals — one silver and five bronze. India just fell short of its previous best at Tokyo 2020—seven medals (one gold, two silver, four bronze) and ranked 48th. Athletics led the way with a robust 29-member squad, while India also fielded its largest-ever shooting contingent (21). Read more

Seventy and stop

It’s almost pack-up time for Sunny Deol on Lahore 1947. On Tuesday, director Rajkumar Santoshi will call it a wrap on his period drama, which went on floors in Mumbai in February. Sources tell us that the actor-director duo had an intensive schedule that has brought them to the finish line. “It has been a non-stop 70-day schedule. Over the last few weeks, the unit was shooting the climax, which involved an elaborate train sequence, at Film City,” says a source close to the production. Read more