While stall owners say the hike is unreasonable, the church in Mumbai insists that it has a responsibility to ensure that the needy get enough without incurring any losses

Stall owners protest against the proposed rent hike and tendering system at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount, on Sunday

A controversy has erupted over the issue of increasing the rent paid by those operating stalls outside the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount during the Bandra fair. Stall owners on Sunday morning protested against a proposal to hike the rent tenfold this year. The church, however, clarified that this is a way to recover the costs of improving infrastructure.

Preparations are in full swing for the 300-year-old Bandra fair which will be held for a week from September 8. The fair attracts visitors from all religions and stalls selling candles, flowers, food, toys and artificial jewellery along with sweets and homemade cakes are also among the major attractions.

The church had been allowing stalls to be run on the steps of the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount, popularly known as Mount Mary Church, with minimal rent and many of the stall owners’ families have been operating during the fair for generations. But as the church doubled the rent last year and almost 10-fold this year, the stall seekers held protests and stopped distributing forms for stalls on Sunday. They were also protesting against the tender system that was introduced this year.

Rupesh Gomes, who was among the protesters, said, “We have been running stalls during the fair for generations. In 2022, we paid R150 per square foot. Last year, this was increased to Rs 350, but we paid it. This year, the proposed rent is Rs 3,000 per square foot. Stalls less than 100 square feet in area have to pay between Rs 1,250 and Rs 2,500 as per their closeness to the basilica.”

Another protester, Glyndon D’Silva, added that this was the time when many senior citizens could earn money and now they were being asked to deposit more than R1 lakh and the rent would be between Rs 3 and Rs 5 lakh. “Even stalls had been given on rent receipts of previous years. Now they are distributing forms which obviously diminish our chances of getting business. We have strongly opposed the move,” he said.

‘Trying to cover costs’



A notice declaring proposed rates as per the area of stalls

Though there was a strong protest by previous years’ stall owners, the church is firm on increasing rent and deposit to incur costs spent on infrastructure. “We are trying to cover our expenditure on renovation of steps, stall platforms, toilets etc. If we don’t incur the expense from stall rent, we have to pay the loss from donations, which are used for the needy. As a trustee of the church it is my duty to prevent the loss,” said Fr Sunder M Albuquerque, vice-rector of the church. He added that the rent is negotiable and the rent is lower for smaller stalls. “No one can claim the stalls because they have been there for years. We have introduced a transparent system and anyone eligible will get an opportunity to do business,” Fr Albuquerque added.