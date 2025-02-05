Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Mumbai civic body's Rs 74K-cr budget - Big plans, no tax hike; police lose track of NRI involved in deaf-dumb man’s murder and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani at the press conference. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Markets trade higher in early trade on fresh foreign fund inflows

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began the trade on a positive note on Wednesday amid fresh foreign fund inflows and a firm trend in the US markets. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 151.6 points to 78,735.41 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 68.05 points to 23,807.30.

BMC Budget 2025: Mumbai civic body's Rs 74K-cr budget - Big plans, no tax hike

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) presented its Rs 74,427 crore budget for 2025-26, with no hike in property tax or water supply tax. However, new revenue measures include a solid waste levy and taxation of commercial slums. With BMC handling projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore, civic chief Bhushan Gagrani announced restrained new project approvals. The budget also proposed reforms in trade license fees and alternative revenue streams. Meanwhile, the Opposition slammed the budget, alleging it benefits private contractors at the cost of ordinary Mumbaikars. Read more.

Mumbai: Pydhonie police lose track of NRI involved in deaf-dumb man’s murder

The Mumbai police have lost track of Jagpalpreeth Singh, a Brussels-based man of Indian origin who was allegedly involved in the killing of a deaf-and-dumb individual. On August 5 last year, Arshad Ali Shaikh, 33, was murdered by his friends Jay Pawan Chawda, 32, and Shivjeet Singh, 34, at a house in Pydhonie. They killed Shaikh with a hammer and broken beer bottles before packing his body into a suitcase. The two intended to dispose of the body on an express train at Dadar platform 11 but were intercepted by the railway police. Later, Shaikh’s wife, Ruksana, was arrested in connection with the case. Read more.

Rohit Sharma-led Team India sweat it out at Jamtha nets

The Indian cricket team started their preparations for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England starting Thursday with a relatively light net session at Jamtha on Monday. With this series being considered a dress rehearsal for the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai, the Indian players are keen to hit form ahead of the marquee event. Read more.

Loveyapa director Advait Chandan‘ on Junaid Khan's public appearances: 'When you're a terrible dancer...'

Director Advait Chandan is getting the “exam-wali feeling” as Loveyapa readies for release this Friday. But this is an exam that the director was reluctant to take in the first place, he tells us. When producer Madhu Mantena bought the rights to the Tamil hit, Love Today (2022), and asked Chandan if he wanted to adapt it, his answer was a straight no. Read more.