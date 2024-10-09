Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Mumbai Police master sign language to file 300-page charge sheet; BJP and NC win big, tough day for Congress and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Representational Image

Nifty, Sensex open in green, RBI policy announcement to drive markets today

Indian stock markets opened with gains on Wednesday, as investor confidence received a boost following favorable assembly election results for the ruling party. The Nifty 50 index opened at 25,065.80 points, gaining 52.65 points or 0.21 per cent, while the Sensex index opened at 81,954.58 points, up by 319.77 points or 0.39 per cent.

Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet

Over two months of working with the witnesses and suspects, the Pydhonie police had to learn sign language to crack the murder case of deaf and dumb individual Arshad Shaikh. To master the language, the cops started communicating in sign language with their colleagues and even at home. The police are set to file a roughly 300-page charge sheet this week, which includes statements from about 31 deaf-and-dumb witnesses. Read more.

Assembly election results 2024: BJP and NC win big, tough day for Congress

The BJP coasted towards a hat-trick win with its biggest tally in Haryana and the National Conference-Congress combine was set to form government in Jammu and Kashmir, voters in both places giving the victors a decisive edge as counting day progressed with many a surprise on Tuesday. Read more.

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India’s fate hangs in balance against Sri Lanka

Nobody would have foreseen that the much fancied Indian team would be under pressure at the halfway stage of the Women’s T20 World Cup, after losing the opening game to New Zealand and a narrow win against Pakistan. As a result, tonight’s match against Sri Lanka has become a must-win game for them. Read more.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Love & War’ filming to begin in October, ahead of original November schedule

Alia Bhatt may be currently busy with Jigra’s promotions, but soon, she will be right where she is the happiest—on a movie set. Sources tell us that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up to kick off the shoot of his next, Love & War, by October-end. The love triangle—led by Ranbir Kapoor, Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal—was to originally go on floors by November-end, but now the filmmaker is said to have expedited things. Read more.