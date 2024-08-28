Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Return of rain brings with it more potholes in Mumbai; 'Bangla Bandh' partly affects life in West Bengal and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Markets turn flat amid profit-taking, weak trends in Asian peers

Stock market benchmark indices turned flat after beginning the trade on a positive note on Wednesday amid profit-taking in line with weak trends in Asian peers. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 128.81 points to 81,840.57 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 30.4 points to 25,048.15.

Mumbai: Return of rain brings with it more potholes

Although the BMC filled over 2,000 potholes over the last two weeks, the recent heavy showers added to the number. The BMC is running behind schedule to fill up the craters, and despite the guardian minister’s assurance, the civic body hasn’t managed to meet the August 18 deadline. With the last weekend of the month arriving, Ganesh festival committees are still complaining about pockmarked roads. Read more.

BJP's 12-hour 'Bangla Bandh' partly affects life in West Bengal

Daily life was somewhat affected in parts of West Bengal on Wednesday due to a 12-hour 'Bangla Bandh' called by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in protest against the police action against demonstrators during a march to the state secretariat. Read more.

"It’s time for us to return all to BCCI": Diana Edulji ahead of the T20 WC

Former Team India women’s captain Diana Edulji reckons Harmanpreet Kaur’s Indian team have an excellent opportunity to replicate what T20 world champions Rohit Sharma & Co did in June by emerging champions in the women’s T20 World Cup, starting in the UAE on October 3. Read more.

Anubhav Sinha: ‘Halfway into proposing the role, Naseer said yes’

Getting acting heavyweights like Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Arvind Swami, Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra in one room can be an uphill task. Anubhav Sinha is surprised that the stellar cast— which includes Vijay Varma, Dia Mirza and Patralekha—has come together for his maiden series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. The upcoming thriller traces the 1999 hijacking of the Indian Airlines Flight 814, in which a group of militants hijacked the Delhi-bound aircraft carrying 173 passengers and flew to several locations before landing in Kandahar. Read more.