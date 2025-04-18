Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Thane boy found alone on train while trying to reach grandfather in UP; SGNP leopard to shoot videos via radio collar and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

12-year-old Thane boy found alone on train while trying to reach grandfather in UP

A ten to 12-year-old boy, identified as Piyush Gautam from Thane district, was found lost in the sleeper class of the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Gorakhpur Express (Train No. 20103) on Monday, April 14. According to officials, the boy had reportedly run away from home while his mother was asleep and boarded the train intending to visit his grandfather. However, once the train began moving, he got scared and attempted to get off—but couldn’t. Read more.

Mumbai: SGNP leopard to shoot videos via radio collar

If all goes to plan, then in the coming months, for the first time a leopard from Mumbai’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) will be fitted with a radio collar equipped with a video camera that will tell Mumbaikars how the big cat navigates urban landscapes. The collaring will be done by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) as part of a project to study the impact of the Thane-Borivli underground tunnel that will pass beneath SGNP. Read more.

Mumbai: Two chain-snatching incidents in 20 mins in Powai; thieves held

The Powai police on Wednesday arrested two chain-snatchers who stole gold chains from two different women in the Powai area. The separate incidents took place on April 5 within 20 minutes. Read more.

IPL 2025: Will Jacks' all-round contribution help MI seal victory by four wickets vs SRH

Rohit Sharma’s brief stays at the crease continued. On Thursday, though, he posted his highest score of this IPL season, 26 off 16 balls, to give Mumbai Indians a brisk start (32 in 3.5 overs), he ended up with another tame dismissal, tapping Pat Cummins to cover fielder Travis Head for a simple catch. Read more.

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel to discontinue after season 2?

The murmurs were there for weeks, and on April 16, it became official. On Wednesday, Amazon announced that Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana, the Indian and Italian offshoots respectively of Citadel, each one season old, were being discontinued. The OTT giant also announced that the second season of the US mothership series, led by Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, would arrive in 2026. Read more.