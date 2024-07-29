Mid-Day Top News at this hour: These ‘suckers’ will help BMC clean Mumbai; ASEAN top diplomat meetings joined by US, China and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

Mid-Day's Top News

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh all-time high levels in early trade

Equity market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their new all-time high levels in early trade on Monday in tandem with a rally in global peers and fresh foreign fund inflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 416.62 points to hit a new record peak of 81,749.34 in early trade. The NSE Nifty surged 145.6 points to hit a fresh lifetime peak of 24,980.45. From the Sensex pack, NTPC, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and UltraTech Cement were among the biggest gainers.

Maduro is declared winner in Venezuela's presidential election as opposition claims irregularities

Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner in Venezuela's presidential election on Sunday, even as his opponents were preparing to dispute the results, setting up a high-stakes showdown that will determine whether the South American nation transitions away from one-party rule. Shortly after midnight, the National Electoral Council said Maduro secured 51 per cent of the vote, overcoming opposition candidate Edmundo González, who garnered 44 per cent. It said the results were based on a tally of 80 per cent of voting stations, marking an irreversible trend.

How mole was planted in city Ghajini, history-sheeter Guru Waghmare's life

The Worli police on Saturday arrested the female friend of alleged extortionist Guru Siddappa Waghmare, 50, who was stabbed to death inside a spa at the behest of his rival. Cops said that the prime accused in the case had planted the woman, Mary Joseph, in Waghmare’s life six months ago to monitor his day-to-day activities. The police have also arrested Mary’s former boyfriend Shamshad alias Suraj. Read more.

Paris Olympics 2024: Amidst good show from others, Ponnappa-Crasto outplayed

India’s campaign in the badminton events got off to the expected start, with all three singles exponents—Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu—and the crack men’s doubles combination of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty notching up comfortable victories, but the women’s doubles pairing of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto coming a cropper at the hands of Koreans Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong. Read more.

Armaan Malik: ‘Majority of listeners understand the indie music industry’

For Armaan Malik, Tera main intezaar is his gift to fans who have been seeking a collaborative work of the Malik brothers after Bol do na zara. “The two of us have worked on a song after a very long time, so, it is indeed special. We didn’t have a brief, and that is the best part of working independently. We can set our way, choose our instruments, and make our arrangements. After we made the first half of the song, we had our dad [Daboo Malik] listen to it. He suggested adding more elements, and there was a lot of experimentation involved,” says the singer, who joined hands with writer Kunaal Vermaa for the releases. Read more.