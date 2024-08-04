Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

The trucker sustained injuries, said the police. Pic/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Truck overturns, cylinders explode on highway in Vasai; Manipur sees violence within 24 hrs of peace pact and more x 00:00

Maharashtra: Truck overturns, cylinders explode on highway in Vasai

A truck transporting hydrogen gas cylinders overturned and caught fire on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district early on Saturday. Several of the cylinders exploded on the truck. There were no casualties, but the driver sustained minor injuries. The accident occurred near Vasai, on the Ahmedabad-bound side of the highway (NH48). Read more.

Manipur sees violence within 24 hrs of peace pact

Shots were fired and an abandoned house was torched in Manipur’s Jiribam, triggering fresh tensions within a day of the Meitei and Hmar communities reaching an agreement to make efforts to restore normalcy in the district, officials said on Saturday. An abandoned house in Lalpani village was torched by armed men on Friday night, they said. Read more.

People get so fed up with judicial process that they just want settlement: CJI

People get “so fed up” with the matters of courts that they just want a settlement, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said on Saturday while highlighting the role of Lok Adalats as alternative dispute redressal mechanisms. Lok Adalats are forums where disputes and cases pending in courts or at pre-litigation stage are settled or compromised amicably. No appeal against the mutually accepted settlement can be filed. Read more.

Race to finish

On Friday, director Anees Bazmee wrapped up the final schedule of the romantic-horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Mumbai after concluding their schedule in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh. In July, mid-day had reported about the team kicking off the last schedule (Darr ke aage release hai, July 10), with Vidya Balan joining them in Orchha. The schedule concluded in Mumbai with the makers shooting on the 11 sets built across two locations in the city. Read more.

Paris Olympics 2024: India's Lakshya Sen just one win shy from clinching an Olympic medal

Badminton fanatics who witnessed Friday’s men’s singles quarter-final clash between India’s Lakshya Sen and Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen would have found their cup of joy overflog at the manner in which two implacable gladiators — one, a 22-year-old highly talented, focused and single-minded individual, and the other an equally determined, wily veteran of the court — fought each other for an hour and a quarter, producing pulsating badminton of the highest quality. Read more.