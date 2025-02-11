Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Ulhasnagar reports 135 dog bites in a day; Maharashtra Budget 2025 can see Rs 1 lakh crore cut and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

A pack of stray dogs in Ulhasnagar. Pics/Navneet Barhate

Stock markets decline in early trade amid relentless foreign fund outflows

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and fresh US tariffs that ignited trade war fears. Declining for the fifth day running, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 201.06 points to 77,110.74 in initial trade. The NSE Nifty declined 79.55 points to 23,302.05.

Ulhasnagar reports 135 dog bites in a day; 335 since Jan, and 21,411 in 2024

Nearly sixty dog bites are reported on an average in Ulhasnagar every day, according to data available at civic-run hospitals in the suburb. Since January 1, there have been 335 such cases registered already while on February 10 alone, 135 citizens were bitten by stray canines. Read more.

Exclusive | Maharashtra Budget 2025: Rs 1 lakh crore cut expected amid revenue crunch

The Maharashtra government is preparing for significant spending cuts in its 2025 budget, set to be presented in March. Finance department officials say the reductions could total thousands of crores, possibly reaching Rs 1 lakh crore. Read more.

Thank the lord

In just 75 minutes into Monday’s play, Shardul Thakur (nicknamed Lord Shardul) firmly installed Mumbai in the driver’s seat of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Haryana, giving it a telling twist at the Eden Gardens. Read more.

End of the road for BBC Studios in India?

Last month, there was chatter in the industry that BBC Studios, the production arm of the British broadcaster, was reviewing its operations in India. Now, mid-day has learnt that the studio has decided to make an exit from the country. This comes despite its strong portfolio that includes Criminal Justice India, The Broken News, and School of Lies (2023). Read more.