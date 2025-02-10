Breaking News
End of the road for BBC Studios in India?

Updated on: 11 February,2025 07:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Sources say BBC Studios, which backed Criminal Justice and The Broken News, to fold operations in the country; no new project greenlit

(From left) Stills from Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, and The Broken News. Pics/Instagram

Listen to this article
Last month, there was chatter in the industry that BBC Studios, the production arm of the British broadcaster, was reviewing its operations in India. Now, mid-day has learnt that the studio has decided to make an exit from the country. This comes despite its strong portfolio that includes Criminal Justice India, The Broken News, and School of Lies (2023). 


Insiders suggest that the decision is part of a restructuring strategy by the company’s global leadership, which is reassessing its investments in international markets. Sources say that with rising production costs, competition from local studios, and an evolving OTT market, BBC Studios was finding it tough to maintain a sustainable business model despite its success in adapting international shows and formats for the Indian audience. A senior executive, who requested anonymity, confirmed the development, stating, “The OTT landscape in India is shifting rapidly, and global studios are finding it challenging to sustain operations amid changing economic and regulatory conditions. The decision will impact BBC India’s workforce of about 100.”


In its eight-year run, the studio collaborated with platforms Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV and many more. It not only adapted several successful British shows to tell Indian stories such as Out of Love and The Office, but also created original IPs.  An insider says, “The fourth season of Criminal Justice and a few other projects are in the works. Some ongoing projects may be transferred to local production houses. No new work is being taken up. India remains an important market, and the company will explore alternative ways to bring their  content to the Indian audience.”


Mid-day contacted BBC Studios India, which didn’t respond till press time. 

