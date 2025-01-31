Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

We have put a lot of emphasis on enhancing National Highways' quality, safety: Nitin Gadkari

Addressing the stakeholder consultation workshop in New Delhi, organised by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said that National Highways are national assets, and we have put a lot of emphasis on enhancing their quality and safety. He added, speaking on the occasion on Thursday, "We have taken measures to fix contractors' responsibility to enhance the quality of construction and also to improve transparency in our system."





Eknath Shinde slams opposition MPs over Waqf Bill, calls their stance ‘double standards’

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has strongly criticised opposition MPs for their stance on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, calling it a clear display of "double standards." Shinde asserted that his government remains committed to preserving the legacy of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and ensuring its continuity. Shinde stated, "This is double standards. We are working to uphold and further the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray. Those who follow a different path have been shown their place by the people in the elections."

Champions Trophy 2025: Here's the shocking revelation on captains' meet

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will not hold the traditional meeting of all the captains, a practice that is typically held in the host country prior to any ICC events. This decision marks a departure from past editions and is attributed to logistical challenges, according to ESPNcricinfo. Read More

'I looked too educated': Ameesha Patel recalls being rejected from Aamir Khan’s Lagaan last minute

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel, who made a return to the movies with Gadar 2 in 2023 recently spoke about being chosen for the original film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001, and its box office clash with Aamir Khan’s Lagaan. Interestingly, Ameesha also shed light on being rejected last minute to play the female lead in Ashutosh Gowariker’s directorial for looking “too educated”. Read More



Indian stock market to bottom out by Feb 7, if no surprises on taxes in Budget: Jefferies

Indian stock markets are expected to bottom out before February 7th, according to a report by Jefferies. The report also highlighted that there will be no surprises in the upcoming Union Budget, and that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will maintain a pro-growth stance in its monetary policy meeting.