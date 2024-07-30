Breaking News
Mid-Day Top News at this hour: 4 dead, several feared trapped as landslides hit Kerala's Wayanad; Six hurt as 10 coaches of Mumbai-Howrah mail derails and more

Updated on: 30 July,2024 10:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: 4 dead, several feared trapped as landslides hit Kerala's Wayanad; Six hurt as 10 coaches of Mumbai-Howrah mail derails and more

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.


4 dead, several feared trapped as landslides hit Kerala's Wayanad

Four people have been killed and several are feared trapped after massive landslides hit Wayanad in the early hours of Tuesday as heavy rainfall continued in Kerala. According to WIMS Medical College, 48 people are under treatment and four bodies have been received by them so far. According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, landslides occurred in Meppadi panchayat, Vythiri taluk, at around 3.49 am on Tuesday.



Hawkers in Crawford Market booked for petty organised crime


The inclusion of petty organised crime, a non-bailable offence, in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is empowering the police in its battle against illegal hawkers. There was no provision for organised crime in the Indian Penal Code. Following a police crackdown, where vendors were booked under the new law, Crawford Market and surrounding areas were free of hawkers on Monday. Read more

Six hurt as 10 coaches of Mumbai-Howrah mail derails in Jharkhand

Six persons were injured after 10 coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah mail derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district early on Tuesday, said officials. The accident, according to the officials' statement to PTI, occurred in the Snear Badabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, which falls under the Chakradhatpur Division of South East Railway. Read More

India eye series sweep against Lanka

Having sewn up the series with one match to play, India will be tempted to test out the bench in the final Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. A winning 2-0 lead in Suryakumar Yadav’s maiden outing as T20I skipper in his own right is the perfect start to head coach Gautam Gambhir’s tenure. India have by far been the superior side, more than holding their own with bat and ball despite the hosts getting into formidable positions while batting in both games thus far. Read more

Mahesh Bhatt: ‘Since Raaz, we’ve primarily worked with new actors’

Considering the fact that web releases are consumed by cinewatchers at a time that’s most convenient to them, the OTT boom has eased the stress related to a ‘Friday box-office performance’. But the day of his film’s release is still a euphoric one for Mahesh Bhatt, who has spent decades keeping tabs on the opening numbers of his movies. Read more

