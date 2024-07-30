Breaking News
Updated on: 30 July,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Jamshedpur/Ranchi,
mid-day online correspondent |

Ten to twelve coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed near Badabamboo., a senior South Eastern Railway official said.

Rescue operations underway in Jharkhand where Mumbai-Howrah mail derailed/ Screengrab

Six persons were injured after 10 coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah mail derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district early on Tuesday, said officials. The accident, according to the officials' statement to PTI, occurred in the Snear Badabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, which falls under the Chakradhatpur Division of South East Railway. 






A senior SER official told PTI, "Ten to twelve coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed near Badabamboo. Six passengers were injured in the accident and provided medical aid in Badabamboo. They are now being taken to Chakradharpur for better treatment."

He added that the rescue operation is underway. 

A local administration official told PTI that the train accident was reported from Kharswan block's Potobeda. He added, "The Mumbai-Howrah Mail and a freight train are involved in the accident. The assessment of injured people is underway."

The railways have issued helpline numbers which are: 

