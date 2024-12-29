Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: AI has potential to aid cartelisation; fair competition integral for sustainable growth says CCI chief and more

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

AI has potential to aid cartelisation; fair competition integral for sustainable growth: CCI chief



New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to aid cartelisation by automating collusive behaviour through predictive algorithms, Competition Commission chief Ravneet Kaur has said, asserting that the watchdog is focused on developing ecosystems that ensure algorithmic transparency and accountability while promoting innovation.

Fadnavis orders CID to seize properties of accused in Beed sarpanch murder case

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to seize the properties of the accused in the murder of Massajog Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. This move comes as the state government faces mounting criticism over the brutal killing of the sarpanch in Beed district earlier this month. According to PTI reports, a senior official from the Home Department stated that Fadnavis has also instructed authorities to cancel the arms licences of individuals whose photos or videos showing them firing in the air or flaunting firearms have been circulating on social media.

Maha Kumbh's message is unity, banishment of hate from society: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the upcoming 'Maha Kumbh' as the "mahakumbh of unity" as he asked people to return from the grand religious congregation with the resolve to banish hate and division from the society.

Sujay Ghosh moves on from King, in discussions with Shahid Kapoor for a thriller

Shahid Kapoor and Sujoy Ghosh planned to collaborate on a movie in 2021, but scheduling conflicts prevented them from proceeding. Now, the actor-director duo is reportedly resuming discussions about the film, which is set to commence production in 2025.



Hardik Pandya laid foundation for Nitish Reddy’s all-round success

India all-rounder, Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has emerged as a pivotal figure in the Boxing Day Test here, has ushered in a new chapter of his Test career. He became the fifth Indian batsman to record a century in his debut match on this ground. However, it is noteworthy that Reddy, who occupies the No. 8 position in the batting order, originally batted as an opener during his junior cricket days.