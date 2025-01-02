Breaking News
Mid Day Top News at this hour Groundwater warning PM praises Maharashtra manufacturing dips Armaan Malik weds and more

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Groundwater warning, PM praises Maharashtra, manufacturing dips, Armaan Malik weds and more

Updated on: 02 January,2025 01:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Groundwater warning, PM praises Maharashtra, manufacturing dips, Armaan Malik weds and more

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Groundwater warning, PM praises Maharashtra, manufacturing dips, Armaan Malik weds and more
Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.


High nitrate levels in groundwater threaten public health in 440 districts: Report


New Delhi: High nitrate levels have been found in groundwater of 440 districts across India, with 20 per cent of the samples collected exceeding the permissible nitrate concentration, the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) has said in a report.



PM Modi lauds Maha govt's efforts for all-round development in Maoist-affected areas

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the Maharashtra government's efforts to ensure all-round development in the state's remote and Maoist-affected areas.

India's manufacturing growth hits 12-month low in Dec amid softer rise in output, new orders

New Delhi: India's manufacturing sector growth fell to a 12-month low in December, as new business orders and production expanded at softer rates, a monthly survey said on Thursday.

Singer Armaan Malik marries girlfriend Aashna Shroff, see first pics

Singer Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff have started the new year on a happy note. The couple who have been engaged for over a year got married. The couple made the announcement on Instagram with a joint post sharing pictures from their ceremony. Read More

'Looking good, you have coloured your beard': Kapil Dev promises to meet ailing Vinod Kambli soon

Legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev has promised former India batter Vinod Kambli, who walked out of a Thane hospital, to visit him at the earliest. Kambli was admitted to ICU on December 21 due to health complications which included urinary infection and cramps but doctors later said the 52-year-old also had clots in his brain. Read More.

