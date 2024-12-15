Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

India continues to hold steady despite global uncertainties: CareEdge Ratings

CareEdge Ratings expects the central government to continue on the path of fiscal consolidation and projects India's GDP growth to moderate but remain healthy at 6.5 per cent in the current financial year. For the next financial year, 2025-26, it pegged India's GDP growth at 6.7 per cent, in a webinar held on Economic and Sector Outlook for 2025.

LS to take up financial business first, 'ONOE' bills later

The government has deferred the introduction of bills related to 'one nation one election' in the Lok Sabha till after the completion of financial business, sources said.

Mumbai: Fatal accident involving BEST bus claims life of 25-year-old in Shivaji Nagar

A tragic incident occurred on the night of 14th December 2024, when a fatal accident involving a BEST bus resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man. The accident took place around 23:30 hours near the Shivaji Nagar Junction Highway Bus Stop on Route 375 Sr. 33, with the bus proceeding towards Kurla Bus Station (East) from Shivaji Nagar.





Varun Dhawan asks ‘Hanuman’ Amit Shah the difference between Ram and Ravan, here’s what the Home Minister said

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who awaits the release of his upcoming film Baby John, recently attended the ‘Agenda Aaj Tak, 2024’ summit where he interacted with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He asked Shah the difference between Ram and Ravan and also called him the Hanuman of our country. Read More



IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Ton-up Head, gritty Smith flay Indians as Australia reach 234 for 3 at tea

India's nemesis Travis Head (103 batting) scored his second successive century of the series while Steve Smith laboured to an unbeaten 65 as Australia took control of the second day's proceedings, reaching 234 for 3 at tea in third Test here on Sunday. Read More