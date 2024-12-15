Impressed by Amit Shah’s answer, Varun Dhawan said, “People call him (Shah) the Chanakya (strategist) of politics, but I would like to call him the Hanuman of our country"

Amit Shah, Varun Dhawan Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Varun Dhawan asks ‘Hanuman’ Amit Shah the difference between Ram and Ravan, here’s what the Home Minister said x 00:00

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who awaits the release of his upcoming film Baby John, recently attended the ‘Agenda Aaj Tak, 2024’ summit where he interacted with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He asked Shah the difference between Ram and Ravan and also called him the Hanuman of our country.

Difference between Ram and Ravan

Varun Dhawan asked Amit Shah, “I wanted to know what's the biggest difference between Lord Ram and Ravan?”, to which the HM replied, “Some people determine their interests by their dharma (duties)…whether or not they should pursue those duties. For others, their self-interests are determined by their duties. This is the difference between Ram and Ravan. Ram's life was based on his dharma, while Ravan tried to alter his duties as per his own definitions and thoughts.”

‘Hanuman of our country’

Impressed by Amit Shah’s answer, Varun Dhawan said, “People call him (Shah) the Chanakya (strategist) of politics, but I would like to call him the Hanuman of our country, who serves the nation selflessly.” He added that even actors cannot say such dialogues without clarity despite memorising.

Varun Dhawan’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was last seen in the web series Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), it is the Indian installment of the global Citadel franchise. The series is set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1990s.

He will be next seen in Baby John. It is directed by A Kaleeswaran. The film will also star Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. It also has a cameo by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The film will hit the big screens on Christmas.

In a press note, Varun Dhawan expressed his excitement for the film, saying, "I'm beyond thrilled to be a part of Baby John. This film is a deeply emotional and powerful journey, and it's been an incredible experience bringing this character to life. The trailer offers just a glimpse of the intensity and heart this story carries, and I can't wait for the audience to witness it on the big screen."