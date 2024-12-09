The trailer for Baby John offers a glimpse into Varun Dhawan's character's life. It concludes with a brief appearance by Salman Khan, who says 'Merry Christmas' to the audience

Baby John's trailer out now

The hype and excitement around Baby John have been huge, and the trailer has built anticipation for the film further. The stars Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, along with Presenter Atlee and Producers Murad Khetani and Priya Atlee, released the trailer of this big-ticket family entertainer amidst a huge crowd in Pune.

Baby John trailer

Directed by Kalees, the trailer provides a preview of the world of Baby John, which is a perfect combination of action, entertainment, humour, and foot-tapping tracks. In the film, Varun Dhawan plays a dad on cop duty. The trailer opens with a look into Baby John's world where he shares a happy life with his daughter. The 3-minute, 6-second-long clip gets intense as the dark reality unveils, exposing us to the world of traps, rapes, and murders. The clip ends with a glimpse of Bhaijaan Salman Khan, who wishes everyone ‘Merry Christmas’ at the end. The trailer gives an adrenaline rush, and apart from Salman's cameo and Varun's obvious heroic presence, what stood out was Jackie Shroff in a negative role, sending chills down our spines.

Varun Dhawan’s dhamakedar entry, along with his flawless dance moves with Wamiqa Gabbi on the earlier released chartbuster song Nain Matakka, was also a major highlight of the trailer launch event. The vibe of the trailer launch was electric, with fans chanting ‘Good Vibes Only.’

Atlee and Varun Dhawan on Baby John

While talking about his upcoming action thriller, Varun Dhawan shared, “I’m beyond thrilled to be a part of Baby John. This film is a deeply emotional and powerful journey, and it’s been an incredible experience bringing this character to life. The trailer offers just a glimpse of the intensity and heart this story carries, and I can’t wait for the audience to witness it on the big screen. Working on this project has been truly special, and I’m so excited to share it with everyone.”

The film’s presenter, Atlee, also shared his insights about the upcoming film and said, "Baby John addresses a very important and timely subject. While it is a highly entertaining family film, it also highlights critical issues like women’s safety, which is a major concern today. Additionally, it explores the impact of parenting, portraying the contrast between a good father and a bad father, and how good parenting can shape a better society. I’m incredibly proud to have produced this meaningful project."

About Baby John

Baby John stars Varun Dhawan, National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav. Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, Baby John is a big cinematic spectacle that you cannot miss! Presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, Baby John is a production of A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. Directed by Kalees, the film is set to hit theaters on 25th December 2024.