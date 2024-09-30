Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Nifty, Sensex tumble in early trade; 7 high-ranking Hezbollah officials killed in a week and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Sensex, Nifty tumble in early trade

Benchmark indices declined in early trade on Monday amid foreign fund outflows and a largely weak Asian markets where the Japan's Nikkei index tanked nearly 5 per cent. Markets were also dragged by a decline in frontline stocks like ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries. The BSE Sensex tumbled 464.22 points to 85,107.63 in early trade. The NSE Nifty tanked 133.85 points to 26,045.10.

Mid-Day Investigation: Dark web in your pocket is eyeing your kidney

Soon after Delhi police’s crackdown on a real-world network of kidney racketeers in July, readers alerted mid-day to the racket seeming to have moved online, in particular the messaging app, Telegram, often dubbed a mobile Dark Web. The online marketplace now easily facilitates the illegal buying and selling of kidneys. mid-day reporters, posing as desperate kidney donors, entered the murky world, and were instantly approached by agents offering between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 6 lakh for their organs, which are then sold for more than Rs 35 lakh. Read more.

Who were the 7 high-ranking Hezbollah officials killed over the past week?

In just over a week, intensified Israeli strikes in Lebanon killed seven high-ranking commanders and officials from the powerful Hezbollah militant group, including the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah. Lebanon's most powerful military and political force now finds itself trying to recuperate from severe blows, having lost key members who have been part of Hezbollah since its establishment in the early 1980s. Chief among them was Nasrallah, who was killed in a series of airstrikes that levelled several buildings in southern Beirut. Others were lesser-known in the outside world, but still key to Hezbollah's operations.

Duleep Trophy: Syed Kirmani delighted as Duleep may return to zonal system

Syed Kirmani, who kept wickets for India from 1975-76 to 1985-86, is delighted over the possibility that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will go back to the zonal system for the Duleep Trophy as against the four-team format which was held this year. Sources told mid-day that members at the Board’s Annual General Meeting in Bangalore were told on Sunday that there was a good chance the Duleep Trophy would be played among zones (North, South, East, West and Central) from next season. Read more

Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' to go on floors in November in Jammu and Kashmir

How did a large section of India’s youth spend their Sunday noon? Glued to their phones, each hoping that they will be among the few lucky ones to grab a ticket to Coldplay’s upcoming India concerts slated for January 18 and 19. What followed in the next few minutes was such fan frenzy that the popular British band announced a third concert in Mumbai at the same venue—DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai—on January 21. Read more