Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Representative image

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Sensex, Nifty slump in early trade as Middle East conflict deepens; doctor shot dead inside nursing home in Delhi and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty slump in early trade as Middle East conflict deepens

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tanked in early trade on Thursday, dragged by decline in heavyweight stocks Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and spiralling conflict in the Middle East. The BSE Sensex tumbled 1,264.2 points to 83,002.09 in early trade. The NSE Nifty slumped 345.3 points to 25,451.60.

Mid-Day Investigation | Face of kidney racket: The auto driver who now roams in a BMW

Wasim Akram, the alleged mastermind of the nationwide kidney racket, was reportedly a rickshaw driver in 2009 in Mumbai. Today, the native of Kothi, a remote village in Bihar’s Gaya district, owns a fleet of high-end vehicles and a travel firm where money is laundered, according to insiders. Local sources in Imamganj block said that Akram, in his late 30s, is popularly known as Raju Bhai in Kothi, where his joint family lives in a four-storey bungalow with at least two dozen rooms. Read more

Currents hamper Atal Setu rescue ops, say Mumbai police

Between January and September, at least five people attempted suicide by jumping off the Atal Setu. The bodies of two are yet to be recovered. Police officers and local fishermen who assist in rescue efforts cite strong underwater currents as a major challenge in locating the bodies. Each time someone jumps off the showpiece bridge, law enforcement relies on the Sagari Rakshak Dal, a rescue team comprising local fishermen who assist at any hour. Read more

Doctor shot dead inside nursing home in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj

A doctor was shot dead inside a nursing home in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area in the early morning hours, police said on Thursday. The accused, who appeared to be juveniles, came for treatment and shot Javed Akhtar, a Unani practitioner (BUMS), around 1.45 am, they said. According to a police officer, Akhtar was found in a chair oozing blood from the head.

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Bazball is out, Bossball is in

A new, aggressive Team India, led by a combative and wily Rohit Sharma, notched up one of their most noteworthy wins in Test cricket at Kanpur on Tuesday. More than the opponents, it was the paucity of time due to inclement weather that India had to race against over the last two days. Read more.

Oscar and Grammy winner AR Rahman to score Hansal Mehta's Gandhi: 'I am deeply honoured'

When Hansal Mehta set out to make Gandhi, he envisioned it as a story of many contradictions—the leader that the world knows as the Mahatma and the man behind it, the principles he stood for and the humbling incidents that led to their birth. So, when it came to crafting the music for the complex story, the makers had a unanimous choice—A R Rahman. Read more.