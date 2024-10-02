Cops, local rescuers say the deep sea and the high pressure during low tide stack the odds against them

The Sewri police team during a search operation

Between January and September, at least five people attempted suicide by jumping off the Atal Setu. The bodies of two are yet to be recovered. Police officers and local fishermen who assist in rescue efforts cite strong underwater currents as a major challenge in locating the bodies. Each time someone jumps off the showpiece bridge, law enforcement relies on the Sagari Rakshak Dal, a rescue team comprising local fishermen who assist at any hour.

On Monday, a deputy manager of a nationalised bank took his own life by leaping from the bridge. He allegedly jumped from the southbound section around 10 am on September 30, and his body was discovered at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPT) in Navi Mumbai around 5.15 pm on October 1.

“The body was found approximately ten kilometres away, but we suspect it drifted from the spot where he jumped,” said Hitesh Koli, a member of the fishermen's rescue team. “We rely on our Kolibandhavs [local communities] to recover bodies. They assist us as a goodwill gesture, and they are always prompt and willing to help,” said Senior PI Rohit Khot of the Sewri police.

Hitesh Koli, 35, is among those who continue to assist officers in rescue operations around the Atal Setu. “We believe it’s our moral duty to help the officers. We have created several WhatsApp groups to alert them about any concerning incidents,” he explained. When rescuers and police receive reports of someone jumping from the bridge, the rescue operation begins immediately. “We take boats and start searching for the body. We are provided with life jackets, and based on the situation, we decide whether to venture into the sea,” he said.

According to Koli, the strong sea currents hinder their efforts. “The sea is deep, and the pressure is high during low tide. If someone jumps during low tide, likely, they won’t be found. The body can drift outside the city limits,” he added.

Typically, rescuers search continuously for the body. “We do our utmost to locate it, whether during high tide or low tide. We also notify other members of the Koli community to check the mangrove areas. However, we feel helpless when we can't locate the body due to the currents. We urge people not to take extreme measures and to seek medical help,” he said.

Senior PI Anjum Bagwan of the Nhava Sheva police station said, “Sea currents are one of the biggest challenges we face in finding bodies. If locals are unable to recover them, we sometimes request private divers to assist.” However, engaging a team of divers is a last resort for the police and can take a considerable amount of time, as government approval is required.

“We also enlist the help of divers, who work alongside us. No effort is spared to recover the bodies. Police officials and private entities also search for bodies with the assistance of boats,” Bagwan added. In response to recent incidents, police are discussing with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) the possibility of enhancing view-cut barricades and installing safety nets to prevent such tragedies.

Bizman jumps off Trans Harbour Link

A 52-year-old businessman allegedly died by suicide by jumping off the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri–Nhava Sheva Atal Setu on Wednesday. According to the police, he had been suffering from depression and was undergoing treatment. Rescuers reported that his body was found floating, saying that it was “a miracle” that it was recovered.

The incident came to light after the police received information that someone had parked a car and then jumped off the bridge. Upon reaching the scene, police discovered the deceased's Aadhaar card, which led to his identification as a resident of Matunga. No suicide note had been recovered by the police and the wife of the deceased said that he was undergoing treatment for depression. The Nhava Sheva police have registered an accidental death report in the

matter.

Suicide helplines

Asara (24x7)

98204 66726

Languages: Hindi and English

Snehi (10 am to 10 pm)

93768 04102

Languages: English, Hindi and Marathi