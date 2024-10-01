Breaking News
Mumbai: Body of banker who died by suicide found

02 October,2024
Forty-year-old man had jumped off Atal Setu on Monday morning

The body of a 40-year-old banker who jumped off the trans-harbour Atal Setu was found washed up on the seashore in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, the police said. On Monday morning Sushant Chakravarti, a deputy manager with a nationalised bank, had left home telling his wife that he was going to the office. Instead of going to his office at Fort, Chakravarti parked his SUV on the bridge at Sewri and jumped into the sea at 10 am on Monday, an officer said.


Chakravarti’s wife claimed he had work pressure. A search and rescue operation was launched and the Sewri police traced the family based on the vehicle’s number plate, senior police inspector Rohit Khot of Sewri police station said. On Tuesday, the police were informed that a body had washed up on the shore at JNPT in Navi Mumbai, and it was identified, he said. Chakravarti is survived by his wife and seven-year-old daughter, the officer said. A case of accidental death was registered, he said.


There have been several suicides and suicide attempts on the Atal Setu. The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, also known as the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link that connects south Mumbai to the satellite city of Navi Mumbai, was inaugurated in January. The six-lane bridge is 21.8 km long with a 16.5 km sea link.


