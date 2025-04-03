The tremor was recorded at 11.22 am, with its epicentre at a depth of 5 km near Sangola in the district, located in south west Maharashtra, according to the officials

There was no report of any casualty or property damage, district officials said. Representational Pic/File

A mild tremor of 2.6 magnitude hit parts of Solapur district in Maharashtra on Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

There was no report of any casualty or property damage, district officials said.

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 3,085 as more bodies found

Meanwhile, days after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake jolted Myanmar the death toll reached to 3,085 on Thursday.

In response to the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28, 2025, India has intensified its humanitarian assistance under ‘Operation Brahma.’ An NDRF team and essential relief supplies have been deployed to support rescue efforts, an official statement said on April 1.

An Urban Search & Rescue (USAR) Team of 80 skilled Rescuers from 8th Battalion NDRF, Ghaziabad, along with four trained canines, was airlifted in two sorties by the Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130 Hercules Aircraft. The team arrived in Nay Pyi Taw on March 29, 2025. Further, the team was deployed to Mandalay City, where significant structural collapses have reportedly occurred, it said.

The NDRF team is conducting Search and Rescue (SAR) operations in Mandalay in coordination with Fire Services of Myanmar, focusing on sites, where victims have been reported missing due to building collapse. As of April 1, 2025, 16 dead bodies have been retrieved and rescue operation is ongoing, the statement said.

The epicentre of Friday's 7.7 magnitude earthquake was near Mandalay which is the Myanmar's second-largest city.

It had brought down thousands of buildings, buckled roads and destroyed bridges in multiple regions, the AP reported.

Local media reports of casualties have been much higher than the official figures and with telecommunications widely out and many places difficult to reach, it's thought the numbers could rise sharply as more details come in, the news agency reported.

The quake worsened an already dire humanitarian crisis, with more than 3 million people had been displaced from their homes and nearly 20 million were in need even before it hit, according to the United Nations.

(with PTI and AP inputs)