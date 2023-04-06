Militancy in Kashmir not over, but declining: J&K Police Chief

Police and security forces are working hard to eliminate the remaining militants wherever they are in J&K, the police chief said

Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh, File Photo/PTI

Militancy is not over in Jammu and Kashmir but it is surely “declining rapidly” as the security forces are working hard to eliminate the remaining militants in the months ahead, the Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said on Thursday.

Talking to reporters on the side-lines of a function at Sonawari in northern Kashmir’s Bandipora district, Singh said police and security forces are working hard to eliminate the remaining militants wherever they are in J&K.

He said the youth who would otherwise fall prey to the false propaganda and get lured into militancy are now following their careers. “The youth and the people have understood the false narrative that was being run to fuel the militancy. The people of Kashmir have rejected that narrative and they are now contributing to the peace,” the DGP said.

The J&K police chief said that police has achieved a huge success in foiling the designs of enemies to air-drop cash, IEDs, weapons and narcotics through drones. “Though the activity is less than what we have been noticing in the past but air-dropping of weapons through drones still takes place in Kuwpara, Baramulla, Rajouri and Poonch area. We have seized huge quantities of weapons, money and narcotics and such bids are continuously being foiled,” the DGP said.

About whether Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will be allowed at Eidgah Srinagar as stated by Waqf Board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi, the DGP said that the final decision will be taken by the Divisional Administration Kashmir. “Srinagar has been peaceful and so are the other parts of Kashmir. There has been no law and order issue in Srinagar or elsewhere in Kashmir. Final decision about allowing Eid prayers at Eidgah will be taken by the divisional administration in the days ahead,” he said