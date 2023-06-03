Militants exchange fire with security forces in Manipur

Insurgents exchanged fire with security forces in Chandolpokpi, Tangjeng, Pombikhok and Kamson villages in Bishnupur district on Friday morning, a police officer said

Incidents of insurgents fighting gun-battles with security forces were on Friday reported from various parts of Manipur a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah left the ethnic strife-torn northeastern state following his visit, during which he appealed for peace and return of normalcy.

Insurgents exchanged fire with security forces in Chandolpokpi, Tangjeng, Pombikhok and Kamson villages in Bishnupur district on Friday morning, a police officer said. Locals fled Tangjeng village after the militants attacked it. Houses were also burnt in Bethel village in Churachandpur district. One house was burnt down by insurgents in Kangchup Chingkhong area in Imphal West district and a gunbattle was fought with security forces, he said.

However, no casualty was reported in the incidents. At least 98 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence in the state that broke out a month ago, the government said in a statement on Friday. A total of 37,450 people are currently sheltered in 272 relief camps, said the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley.

Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts. Around 10,000 Army and Assam Rifles personnel have been deployed in the state to bring back peace. After a relative lull for over a fortnight, the state witnessed a spurt in clashes and gunfights between militants and security forces.

