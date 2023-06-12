The incident took place when devotees tried to gain entry into Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj's temple in Alandi, during a ceremonial procession

Representational Image. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article "Minor altercation": Maharashtra Police denies allegations of lathi-charge on pilgrims in Pune x 00:00

After the reports of alleged tension between the police and pilgrims during an annual palanquin departure ceremony in Alandi town of Maharashtra's Pune on Sunday, the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner denied reports of lathi charge on Warkaris - devotees of Lord Vitthal, and said that there was only a "minor altercation".

The incident took place when devotees tried to gain entry into Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj's temple in Alandi, during a ceremonial procession. The annual procession began on Sunday morning from Alandi with devotees from various parts of the state and beyond joining in large numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey said in a statement, "There was no lathi charge during the procession of the Palkhi only a minor altercation took place today at Alandi."

He said that there was overcrowding during the last year's procession, and in view of the same, they had decided to limit the number of visitors this time.

"Last year, several injuries were caused due to the overcrowding during the annual Pilgrimage. Therefore, this year the Principal District Judge, Charity Commissioner and the heads of various temples decided to limit the number to 75 people to allow them to enter each Palkhi. The decision was also communicated to the various chiefs of the groups who take part in the Palkhi," he said.

The Commissioner added, "However, some local youngsters attempted to forcibly enter the Palkhi, leading to an altercation with the police. No lathi charge or force was used by the police against them. I appeal to everyone to cooperate and maintain Maharashtra's rich tradition of peaceful Palkhis".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.