According to information, the incident took place in the Mohgaon area on November 1, and a video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday, (November 3)

Three people were arrested in connection with the callous treatment of a minor boy who was hanged upside down and tortured on suspicion of theft in Madhya Pradesh's Pandhurna district, a police officer said on Monday.

The accused were presented before the court on Monday and were sent to jail, he added.

In the video, the minor can be seen tied up with a rope and hung upside down. The accused was reportedly seen placing chilli smoke near the minor's head while accusing him of stealing a watch. Another boy is also seen in the video with his hands tied.

After the video went viral, the father of the minor boy filed a complaint at the Mohgaon police station against the accused.

Pandhurna Superintendent of Police (SP) Sundar Singh Kanesh said, "Three accused tortured a minor on suspicion of theft, and a video of the incident also went viral on social media. After the video went viral, the father of the minor lodged a complaint with the police."

In response to the complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) against the accused and arrested them, the officer said.

"The case has been registered under section 137 (2) (punishment for kidnapping), 144 (Exploitation of a trafficked person), 127 (2) (Punishment for Wrongful confinement), 296 (Obscene acts and songs) and 115 (Voluntarily causing hurt) of the BNS against the accused. They were presented before the court today and sent to jail," SP Kanesh further said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

