Minor girl 'molested' by lab technician at Howrah hospital, arrested

Updated on: 01 September,2024 04:17 PM IST  |  Howrah
PTI |

Top

A laboratory technician has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl at a state-run hospital in West Bengal’s Howrah district, police said.

Representative Image

A laboratory technician has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl at a state-run hospital in West Bengal’s Howrah district, police said.


The incident took place on Saturday evening at Howrah District Headquarters Hospital, where the 12-year-old girl was admitted last week, they said.



A family member of the minor claimed that she came out of the laboratory in tears, as the accused had touched her "inappropriately" and threatened her with dire consequences if she mentioned the matter to anyone.


The laboratory assistant has been arrested and an investigation is underway, an officer said.

Meanwhile, members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M), on Sunday demonstrated at the hospital, demanding the resignation of the hospital superintendent.

