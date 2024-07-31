Howrah-Mumbai Mail train derails: 2 dead, 20 injured

The accident occurred at 3.45 am near Barabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway (SER)

Repair work underway after the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed

Two persons were killed and 20 others injured after at least 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district early on Tuesday. The accident occurred at 3.45 am near Barabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway (SER).

SER spokesperson Om Prakash Charan said there was another derailment of a goods train nearby, but it was not yet clear whether the two accidents occurred simultaneously. The railways announced an inquiry into the train accident, another SER official said.

Congress slams ‘Fail Minister’ Vaishnaw

Congress took a swipe at Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, saying since June the “Fail Minister” has “overseen three accidents” that have cumulatively cost 17 lives but there is “no accountability” in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new India.

