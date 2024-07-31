Breaking News
Howrah-Mumbai Mail train derails: 2 dead, 20 injured

Updated on: 31 July,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Jamshedpur
Agencies |

The accident occurred at 3.45 am near Barabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway (SER)

Repair work underway after the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed

Howrah-Mumbai Mail train derails: 2 dead, 20 injured
Two persons were killed and 20 others injured after at least 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district early on Tuesday. The accident occurred at 3.45 am near Barabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway (SER).


SER spokesperson Om Prakash Charan said there was another derailment of a goods train nearby, but it was not yet clear whether the two accidents occurred simultaneously. The railways announced an inquiry into the train accident, another SER official said.



Congress slams ‘Fail Minister’ Vaishnaw


Congress took a swipe at Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, saying since June the “Fail Minister” has “overseen three accidents” that have cumulatively cost 17 lives but there is “no accountability” in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new India.

national news jamshedpur howrah jharkhand mumbai news india India news

