Mumbai-Howrah mail derails: Railways announce helplines for public assistance

Updated on: 30 July,2024 07:56 AM IST  |  Jamshedpur/Ranchi
Central Railway too issued helpline numbers as Mumbai-Howrah mail derails which injured six persons.

Rescue operations underway in Jharkhand where Mumbai-Howrah mail derailed/ Screengrab

The Indian Railways, following the Mumbai-Howrah mail derailment, issued helpline numbers for the passengers and their kin. The Railways, in their statement on X (formerly Twitter), said that the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed near Barabamboo station in Chakradharpur Division and that six persons have been injured in the incident. 


The Helpline numbers are Tatanagar: 06572290324; Chakradharpur: 06587 238072; Rourkela: 06612501072/ 06612500244; Howrah: 9433357920/ 03326382217; Jharsuguda: 06645-272530.




Central Railway too issued helpline numbers as Mumbai-Howrah mail derails and the numbers are as under: CSMT P&T 022-22694040; Dadar: 9136452387; Kalyan:  8356848078; Thane:  9321336747.

Ten Mumbai-Howrah Mail coaches crashed early on Tuesday in the Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand, injuring six persons, according to officials.

According to the PTI report, the disaster happened at 3.45 am near Badabamboo, some 80 kilometres from Jamshedpur. A senior official of South Eastern Railway said, "The Mumbai-Howrah Mail had ten to twelve coaches that derailed close to Badabamboo. In Badabamboo, six people who were hurt in the collision received medical attention. For better care, they are currently being transported to Chakradharpur"

He said that the rescue effort is underway.

According to a local administration source, the train accident was reported from Potobeda in the Kharsawan block of the Seraikela-Kharsawan district.

"The accident involves a goods train and the Mumbai-Howrah Mail. "Injured individuals are currently being assessed," he continued.

With PTI inputs

