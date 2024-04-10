Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Rooh Baba aka Kartik Aaryan brings Kolkata’s Howrah bridge to a halt

Kartik Aaryan, aka Rooh Baba, causes a commotion, bringing traffic to a standstill at Kolkata's iconic Howrah Bridge. Fans flock to catch a glimpse of the actor amidst the filming

Kartik Aaryan in Kolkata

Kartik Aaryan is hard at work filming the second part of his upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Kolkata. There's been a buzz about him being seen at the Howrah Bridge around 5 in the morning, all decked out in his character Rooh Baba's getup – you know, the black robe, bandana, sunglasses, and Rudraksha beads. He even posted a behind-the-scenes snapshot from the set on Instagram.

Rooh Baba aka Kartik Aaryan brings Kolkata’s Howrah bridge to a halt

Even though the area was restricted, a bunch of fans still gathered at the Howrah Bridge hoping to see Kartik. He managed to squeeze in some time between filming to acknowledge his fans with waves and smiles. There's even a video of him cruising on a motorbike with a sidecar along the famous bridge. Kartik also shot scenes at the Mallick Ghat flower market and Laha Bari in Central Kolkata.

Kartik also posted a snapshot from behind the scenes at the Howrah Bridge, with Kolkata's trademark yellow taxis in the background. He added a caption to it, “Kolkata How-rah You 👋.”

Previous update about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan raised the bar as he announced that he has joined hands with the original Manjulika, Vidya Balan, for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actor, gearing up for the release of his sports drama Chandu Champion, took to his Instagram account and shared a video featuring Vidya Balan’s scene from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, along with Kartik Aaryan dancing as Rooh Baba from the second part of the franchise, announcing the return of ‘OG Manjulika’ Vidya Balan for the third part of the horror comedy.

With the video, Kartik Aaryan announced that the third installment will hit the big screen this Diwali and wrote, "And it's happening! OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling.”

After announcing Vidya joining the franchise once again, Kartik shared details on the film’s leading lady. The actor revealed that Tripti Dimri will join the star cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 as the leading lady. This is the first time Tripti will be sharing screen space with Kartik. This cinematic extravaganza, proudly presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, adds another feather to their cap of spectacular film productions. As anticipation builds, mark your calendars for a Diwali celebration like never before, with this film by Anees Bazmee, which promises to be the biggest film of the year.