Minor girl 'sexually assaulted, murdered' in Kolkata; locals protest, vandalise police vehicles

Updated on: 27 March,2023 04:32 PM IST  |  Kolkata
The girl was missing since Sunday morning and after an extensive search, policemen found her body in one of the flats in an apartment block in the locality, the police said

Representational Pic


A seven-year-old girl was allegedly killed after being sexually molested by one of her neighbours in Kolkata's Tiljala area, prompting local people to blockade roads and railway tracks and vandalise police vehicles on Monday.


The girl was missing since Sunday morning and after an extensive search, policemen found her body in one of the flats in an apartment block in the locality, the police said.



The flat owner was arrested and the body was sent for post-mortem examination.


Alleging that the police "delayed" in searching for the missing girl, locals staged protests outside the Tiljala Police Station and carried out vandalism in the area damaging several vehicles on Sunday night demanding strict action against the culprit.

Three persons including a woman have been detained for their alleged involvement in the vandalism, a police officer said.

Demanding release of the detained persons, local people on Monday morning put up blockades on the roads of Tiljala area.

In the afternoon, they blockaded the key EM Bypass and railway tracks in the South Sealdah section disrupting road traffic and train services.

Three police vehicles were ransacked while one of them was torched, an officer said.

Locals also pelted policemen with stones when a huge team of security forces reached there in order to disperse them.

"We are talking to the protestors and keeping an eye on the situation," the police officer said.

